‘A pile of debris’: Multiple Broward homes deemed unsafe after blast, authorities say

Several homes are no longer safe to live in following an explosion in a South Florida neighborhood early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Among those was the home that Dominique Wright shared with his mother and younger brother.

“Our entire street has been damaged,” Wright told the Miami Herald.

While multiple West Park homes were deemed unsafe, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said Wednesday he couldn’t confirm how many were wrecked by the blast. Officials with the City of West Park have yet to respond to the Miami Herald as of Wednesday afternoon.

But Kane identified the home where the blast originated at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday as 5241 SW 20th St. Two adults, including at least one woman, and two children, were found in the rubble with burn injuries and broken bones. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood; from there, three of them were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami-Dade County.

Firefighters investigate a house explosion in West Park, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. But Kane said Tuesday it could be gas-related.

“The home was completely destroyed,” Kane said. “This type of damage is consistent with a gas explosion.”

Wright wasn’t home at the time of the blast, but his 26-year-old brother and 57-year-old mother were. Their home shares a yard with the leveled house.

His mother, Wright said, usually lays down on the couch to watch TV after coming back from her nursing job. But that day, there was a strange smell that made her feel like “she was kind of out of it.”

She went to bed but soon woke up to Wright’s young brother screaming for her get out of the house, Wright said.

Wright’s brother was awake in his room watching TV at the time of the blast. He tried to rush down the hallway to get his mother but wasn’t able to due to piled up debris. He climbed out of a window that had shattered.

When he reached her bedroom window, he found his mother with a piece of sheetrock on top on her body, Wright said. She was able to push it off and leave through the window.

Wright’s mother and his brother were treated for minor injuries, he said. His brother had to get stitches because he cut his hand — and his mother is still shaken up from the incident.

On Tuesday, Wright shared a GoFundMe page asking loved ones and community members to help the family rebuild their lives from scratch as many in the closely knit neighborhood focus on moving forward.

“Our once-happy home is now a pile of debris, and we face a long and challenging journey ahead.”