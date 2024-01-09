Piles of trash coming from nearly 20 homeless camps near St. Johns Town Center

You may have noticed an eyesore while driving on St. Johns Bluff Road with piles of trash in bags stacked high.

We learned that a local company is cleaning up the trash in this area off St. Johns Bluff Road right near the St. Johns Town Center. The site has multiple homeless camps.

Two men from the company SiteWorks of Jacksonville are removing trash from nearly 20 homeless camps in this area. That’s why you see all the garbage. The disturbing thing is what they found in each pile. They found needles, pipes to use for drugs, and even a BB gun.

Clean-up crew Daniel Pennington said, “I’m ready to go back to digging pons - I tell you that”

Daniel Pennington and his partner Jason have been working on this project for over a month. They said the launch for this clean-up was due to a fire that started in one of the camps.

“You shouldn’t have to do it. People shouldn’t do this to the woods,” Pennington said,

Both men have collected over 200 bags of garbage and up to 8 piles of trash in just one month.

“There’s a lot more than what you see here in the woods,” Pennington said.

Pennington is hoping to get this job done in a few weeks.

“I hope it doesn’t take more than another month to get it done. Of what you see here, is that much in the woods still,” he said.

This area is owned by a bank and the bank is the one that hired Siteworks. Daniel and Jason have been collecting over 40 bags of trash each day.

