Pilgrim’s Pride Plunges on Collapse of JBS Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.’s stock plunged the most in 20 months after majority owner JBS SA withdrew its offer to buy the shares it doesn’t already own in the second-largest U.S. chicken producer.

Pilgrim’s Pride fell as much as 16% to $23.40 in New York trading on Friday, its biggest intraday decline since June 2020, before reclaiming some losses. The stock was down 14% to $23.89 at 12:31 p.m. The collapse of the deal with the Brazilian meat giant was first disclosed Thursday after the end of regular U.S. trading.

The failure of JBS and Pilgrim’s Pride to reach an agreement means one of the last “pure play” U.S. chicken producers will remain standing as meat companies face heightened antitrust scrutiny in Washington. The breakdown of the acquisition plan also comes during a boom in profits for the industry thanks to a surge in poultry demand and prices.

“We are little surprised” a deal couldn’t be reached, “particularly in light of strong underlying fundamentals,” Kenneth Zaslow, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note Friday. “We are uncertain of the motivation or the lack thereof for both sides.”

Zaslow, who has a $28 price target on Pilgrim’s stock, reiterated his “market perform” rating on the Colorado-based company.

JBS said in August that it was seeking to by the outstanding shares in Pilgrim’s Pride, after two other poultry rivals announced a merger. JBS held about 80% of Pilgrim Pride’s stock as of its latest filing, according to Bloomberg data.

