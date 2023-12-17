'Pilgrimage Jr.' debuts kid-centered version of the Nativity story

Dec. 17—Delmont Christmas Pilgrimage organizers debuted the "Pilgrimage Junior" on Dec. 2, a child-friendly, interactive way to tell the Nativity story.

Participants could ask questions of the Nativity characters and get up close with animals that are part of the story.

The event, new this year, was geared toward preschool and elementary age children and took place at three locations. There was a photo opportunity and craft after children learned about the birth of Jesus.

Pilgrimage committee member Denni Grassel of Delmont said organizers couldn't have been more pleased with the addition, and the main problem was the limit on ticket sales for its first year.

"We sold out weeks before. It's a great way to experience the story in an interactive way," Grassel said. "We are going to expand it next year, no question. With the amount of families that responded, we felt bad because we had to turn people away since we just weren't able to accommodate everyone."

It is an offshoot of the annual Delmont Christmas Pilgrimage, which involves a series of eight live-action vignettes staged at Shields Farm. That also was held during the Dec. 2-3 weekend.

