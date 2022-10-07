Pill marketed for male sexual enhancement recalled: Potentially dangerous tadalafil detected

The 10 count Wonder Pill product recalled by the FDA

Certain lots of a daily dietary supplement called Wonder Pill sold by Walmart and Amazon are being recalled because lab tests detected the presence of tadalafil, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, according to an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration website this week.

Consumers with underlying medical issues can experience serious health risks if they unknowingly ingest a Wonder Pill product containing tadalafil, the FDA said.

Tadalafil can potentially be dangerous when combined with medication containing nitrates, which is often taken by people with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease. The interaction of tadalafil with nitrates can cause blood pressure to drop to potentially deadly levels, the FDA said.

The manufacturer has yet to receive any reports of adverse events related to the recall, the release said.

Wonder Pill, which is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement by manufacturer Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle, was sold via Amazon, eBay, Walmart and the manufacturer’s websites, according to the FDA.

The FDA was investigating a My Stellar Lifestyle representative's claims to USA TODAY that the company was falsely implicated in the recall.

The recalled products come in 10-count blister packages or 60-count bottles. The lot numbers are 20210912 and 31853-501 and have an expiration date of 09/2024, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the manufacturer at (732)-242-4711 or propertradingllc@gmail.com on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The FDA has cautioned about products like Wonder Pill sold at big-name online retailers since 2020, when it began to warn consumers of weight loss and male enhancement products listed on online retailers that contained undeclared and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical ingredients.

What else is under recall? USA TODAY's recall database

Story continues

Tesla recall: EV maker recalls more than 1 million vehicles because windows can pinch fingers

“We continue to urge stores, websites and online marketplaces, like Amazon and eBay, to take appropriate steps to protect the American public by not selling or facilitating the sale of illegal FDA-regulated products,” Donald Ashley, director the FDA’s compliance office, was quoted in a 2020 news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wonder Pill, sold on Amazon, Walmart, recalled for tadalafil