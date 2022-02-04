Pill Mill Doc Pleads Guilty + $5K In Merch Stolen From Macy's
MAIN LINE, PA — Here are a few stories you won't want to miss on the Main Line today.
Main Line Doctor Admits To Running Pill Mill, Feds Say: Yutong Zhang, of Berwyn, pleaded guilty in federal court to running a "pill mill" operation out of his St. David's facility.
All 6 Key COVID Metrics Trending Downward In Delaware County: Hospitalizations saw a drop of about 22 percent, with the average number of daily hospitalized patients going from 266.9 to 206.
Thousands In Merchandise Stolen From Exton Macy's Store: West Whiteland Police said the grab-and-run theft resulted in an alleged $2,068 loss for the department store in the Exton Square Mall.
Founders Philly Freeze-Out Is Saturday In Manayunk: The day will feature ice carving and sculptures, beer and chowder specials at several restaurants, free goodies and prizes, and more.
