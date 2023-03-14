‘Pillar of this community:’ Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 83-year-old Carroll County

A man has received a lengthy sentence after a Carroll County jury found him guilty of murdering an 83-year-old woman.

During Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, Barbara Gibson was found shot to death inside her home on Burwell-Mt. Zion Road.

Months later the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Conard, 37, and Amanda Sperry, 31 on murder charges.

Deputies said on May 9, the couple shot and killed Gibson in her home and the motive behind the shooting was robbery.

In a post, shared on Facebook a photo of Gibson and what she meant to the community.

“A pillar in this community, especially in the Mt. Zion area, and she was beloved by so many! Mrs. Gibson was murdered on Mother’s Day Weekend and the world became a whole lot dimmer and the fear of knowing someone was capable of murdering an innocent and sweet Godly woman was real,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office also thanked all those involved in Gibson’s case.

“Thank you to all those who worked on and prepared this case, the community who prayed for Mrs. Gibson, her family, and our Sheriff’s Office, and for the jury for giving Mrs. Gibson the final justice she so deserved. We pray this will help bring some closure and healing to her family and her community, and may Andrew Conard see this precious face when he closes his eyes every night and never knows peace on this Earth,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that Conard was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated battery.

He was sentenced to one sentence of life without parole, two life sentences, and 20 years for aggravated battery.

