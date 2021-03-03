'Pillar of the Community' Store Owner Fatally Shot in Utah

A grocery store owner in Ogden, Utah was shot and killed while at work on Sunday night.Super Groceries, located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., saw a man enter its premises around 11:50 p.m. and make conversation with owner Satnam Singh, police said.After a brief communication, the suspect allegedly fired a pistol at the 65-year-old victim, who died on the scene.“I was devastated. I was shocked,” resident Bonnie Adams told KSL. “This is a store that kept the community together.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black gloves, black sweats (with white lettering on the left leg) and dark-colored shoes.He fled northwest of the store’s parking lot.On Tuesday, the Ogden Police Department announced that they have detained a “person of interest” in connection with the incident. “No further information is being released at this time to allow for a thorough and complete investigation that is focused on ensuring justice for Mr. Singh and his family,” they said, according to ABC4.A candlelight vigil was held for Singh on Monday night, according to FOX 13 News Utah.As of this writing, a change.org petition seeking to rename a street in honor of Singh has gathered over 1,000 signatures.“Mr. Singh was a pillar of the community and a selfless individual who was tragically taken away from his family and friends,” wrote Jesse Redden, who started the petition. “This man would always offer a helping hand to anyone in the community and did not deserve this end.”The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ogden City detectives at 801-629-8228.Feature Image Screenshots via FOX 13 News Utah (left) and Ogden Police Department (right)

