  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was asked repeatedly to stop citing conspiracy theories

Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On the right-leaning TV channel Newsmax My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was asked repeatedly to stop citing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Video Transcript

HEATHER CHILDERS: Twitter apparently now has permanently suspended the MyPillow company account, the company account, after its CEO, Mike Lindell, used the page, they say, to continue posting. This comes as Twitter permanently banned Lindell's personal account last week. Joining us now to discuss is the founder and CEO of MyPillow and the author of the book "What Are the Odds," Mike Lindell. Mike, thank you so much for joining us. And welcome.

MIKE LINDELL: Well, thanks for having me on.

HEATHER CHILDERS: So what happened? What happened with your Twitter account and the company page?

MIKE LINDELL: Well, first, mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof, and then when they took it down about three weeks ago--

BOB SELLERS: Mike-- Mike--

MIKE LINDELL: And then [INAUDIBLE] it back up, my personal-- I put it-- it [? was-- ?]

BOB SELLERS: Mike, thank you very much. Mike-- Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen. And let me read you something there-- while there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.

MIKE LINDELL: Right. So you--

BOB SELLERS: So we wanted to talk to you about canceling culture, if you will. We don't want to relitigate the--

HEATHER CHILDERS: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.

BOB SELLERS: --allegations that you're making, Mike, because we understand where you are. So let me ask you this.

MIKE LINDELL: [INAUDIBLE]

BOB SELLERS: Do you think that this should be temporary because it appears to be permanent? Could you make an argument that it is temporary?

MIKE LINDELL: What?

HEATHER CHILDERS: [LAUGHS]

BOB SELLERS: Could you make an argument that this could be a temporary banning rather than permanent?

MIKE LINDELL: No. I want it to be a permanent because you know what? They did just because I'm reviewing all the evidence on Friday of all the election fraud with these machines. So I'm sorry if you think it's not, but it's real.

BOB SELLERS: OK. Mike, can I ask our producers-- can we get out of here, please? I don't want to have to keep going over this--

HEATHER CHILDERS: Actually, Mike--

BOB SELLERS: We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those allegations--

HEATHER CHILDERS: Wait a minute. Wait a minute.

BOB SELLERS: --that you're--

HEATHER CHILDERS: Mike, hold on a second. Everybody hold on a second. Mike. Mike, hold on one second. Let's talk a little--

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Op-Ed: Has Biden forgotten he's commander in chief? Here's America's national security to-do list

    For a democracy that finds itself perpetually at war, does our military system satisfy the essential requirements of both effectiveness and fairness?

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Divided House approves $5,000-$10,000 fines for lawmakers who bypass security screenings

    The House voted 216 to 210 Tuesday night to fine lawmakers $5,000 the first time they bypass new security measures and $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Capitol Police installed metal detectors outside the House chamber after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, but some Republican lawmakers have just walked around the magnetometers or refused to stop after setting them off. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized the "elitist mentality" of such lawmakers in a floor speech Tuesday. Lawmakers are not allowed to bring firearms into the House chamber. "The rules apply to us, too — and it's time all of us acted like it," McGovern said. Some of his "friends on the other side," he added, "are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow." No Republicans voted for the new rule. In an email to House Republicans sent Tuesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) office urged other members to vote against the "unconstitutional metal detector fines." Other Republicans point out that they are allowed to step around metal detectors when they enter the Capitol and its office buildings. Lawmakers will now have 90 days to pay any fines incurred before the money is taken directly from their paychecks. It is "an unprecedented step," Politico reports, but it "speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has instituted new security measures for House members and their staff both inside and outside of the Capitol, and a full review of congressional security she ordered will be finished in March. She is also calling for a "9/11-style commission" to investigate the Jan. 6 siege. Pelosi said Tuesday that the security fines are "sad" but necessary after "many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe — including by dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber." More stories from theweek.comBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billRise of the Barstool conservativesStephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah dissect the GOP civil war on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies'

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's 'heart aches' after FBI agents killed

    Biden weighed-in on two FBI agents who were killed early on Tuesday and three others were wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a Florida home, an encounter that turned into one of the federal law enforcement agency's bloodiest in decades."Well, let me begin by saying on all three of us, the Vice President, the new Secretary of Homeland Security, that our hearts go out to the families of those FBI special agents, and two of whom were killed, three of whom were were injured today in Florida. I was briefed on this tragedy earlier today. And I know the FBI is gathering information about how this happened, what happened. But I I can only imagine how these families are feeling today. You know, one of the things when you are in a combat zone as a military or your FBI agent or military or police officer, every family, just when I put that shield on and go out in the morning, dreads the possibility of a call receiving that phone call. And my heart aches for the families."As a team of law enforcement officers tried to execute the court-ordered warrant involving violent crimes against children at the home in Sunrise, Florida, shots were fired at 6 a.m. EST, the FBI said in a statement.The search warrant sought evidence in connection with suspected possession of child pornography, the FBI Agents Association added in a statement.

  • European Union Disgraced, Brexit Vindicated in Vaccine Blockade Dispute

    Ever since the coronavirus first arrived in Europe, the European Commission has been pouring gasoline all over its own reputation. At the end of last week, the bureaucrats who run the Commission finally lit the metaphorical match and wreathed the entire European project in the fires of their own incompetence. For the last five years, the British and Irish governments have been at each other’s throats over Brexit. The same is true of Leavers and Remainers within the U.K. itself. The militant wings of Protestant unionism and Catholic separatism in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, have literally been at war for most of the last century. And yet, in the space of a few hours on Friday, the European Union managed to unite all of these factions in opposition to itself. The Commission (the executive branch of the European Union) is panicked by how far the EU has fallen behind both the United Kingdom and the United States in the race to vaccinate the public. Because the EU didn’t place any orders for the vaccine from suppliers until three months after the British government did, Europeans are now watching millions of vaccine doses manufactured in Europe being shipped across the channel to Great Britain. Pfizer and AstraZeneca, both of whom manufacture large quantities of the vaccine in Europe, are contractually obliged to fulfill the commitments they made to Her Majesty’s Government before prioritizing EU contracts, which were purchased much later. Ironically enough, the European Union appears to be “at the back of the queue.” On Friday, the Commission announced its plans to remedy this situation by way of export controls. Restrictions would be placed upon Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s ability to ship vaccines to countries outside the EU. Retroactively violating the principle of free contract in this way would have been bad enough in ordinary times. But in present circumstances, such a plan is simply unconscionable. The Commission was essentially threatening the U.K. with a vaccine blockade at a time when hundreds of vulnerable Britons are dying of COVID-19 every day. And it gets worse. In order to put its export controls in place, the EU was planning to trigger Article 16 of its Withdrawal Agreement with the U.K. Article 16 is a kind of break-glass-in-case-of-emergency measure that pertains to Northern Ireland. It would allow the EU to set up customs infrastructure on the Irish border (the only land border between the U.K. and the EU) in case of an extreme emergency. The Commission clearly thought of its own inability to procure enough doses of the vaccine as such an emergency because it signaled its intention to impose the export controls in question across the Irish border. To understand the depravity of this move one really has to appreciate the EU’s political use of the Irish border during the Brexit negotiations that consumed half of the last decade. EU negotiators repeatedly proclaimed that requiring regulatory checks at the Irish border would be an act of supreme irresponsibility. It would imperil the hard-won peace in Ireland by pushing the question of Northern Ireland’s constitutional status back to the forefront of the Irish mind, goading and cajoling dormant terrorists back into activity in the process. The EU used the widespread popularity of the open border in Ireland to press for the U.K.’s perpetual submission to the EU’s regulatory and customs regime. Since Northern Ireland had to stay in regulatory alignment with the Irish Republic (an EU member state) in order to secure peace, and since Northern Ireland is in the U.K., the whole U.K. had to stay within the EU’s regulatory framework after leaving all of the institutions that write the regulations. This syllogism is so fatally flawed that even the EU itself didn’t really believe it, as I wrote about here. It was a cynical political play used in an attempt to bureaucratically annex first the entire U.K. and then, once that failed, just Northern Ireland. No invading armies, just invading regulations: a gentler kind of tyranny. That the EU’s priestly caste thought to violate the hallowed shibboleth of “peace on the island of Ireland” last week at the first sign of political difficulty is a welcome development. It has exposed the great game of political football they’ve been playing with that battered little country for years and which, please God, they’ll never be allowed to play again. Happily, no sooner had the Commission’s ossified apparatchiks announced their planned export controls on Friday than the entire civilized world came down on them like a ton of insufficiently regulated bricks. The respective prime ministers of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland immediately alerted the Commission to their fury, while Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, called the plan “an act of aggression.” Tony Blair, former PM and one of Brexit’s most ardent opponents, called the EU’s behavior “very foolish,” and the International Chamber of Commerce actually wrote a letter to the president of the EU Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, imploring her to reconsider and spelling out the manifold catastrophes that could emerge from a disruption to global vaccine supply chains. The Spectator has compiled a list of tweets from the European Union’s most vocal supporters, condemning the Commission’s actions in the harshest terms. The compilation is astonishing to read, though perhaps not quite as astonishing as this excoriating editorial from The Observer, which was a pro-EU paper up to this point. The Leave vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum won 52–48 percent. If the referendum were held again today, the Leave margin of victory would probably expand considerably. By Saturday, the Commission had backed down, calling its original plan a “blunder.” Britain’s trade secretary Liz Truss told the BBC that Boris Johnson’s government had “reassurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted.” She went on to say that “we’re pleased that the EU admitted that the Article 16 invocation . . . for the border in Ireland was a mistake and they are now not proceeding with that. . . . It is vital we keep borders open and we resist vaccine nationalism and we resist protectionism.” It’s worth considering for a moment just how the European Union arrived at such an obviously calamitous decision in the first place. At every step of the EU’s response to COVID, we see not just individual incompetence (although there’s plenty of that) but the consequences of a technocratic, centralizing, dirigiste ideology, which has played itself out in such a way as to expose the endemic shortcomings of the whole European project. When the coronavirus first appeared in the Western world last spring, the Commission allowed four EU member states — Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands — to lead negotiations with potential suppliers. In June, however, Von der Leyen and her health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, changed their minds about this approach. Their reasons were neither medical, nor scientific, nor even logistical. They were political. Von der Leyen wanted to involve all 27 EU member states in centralized vaccine-acquisition negotiations to demonstrate the unity and solidarity of the EU single market. Those negotiations proved unwieldy and ground to a halt. The EU AstraZeneca contract negotiated by the German, French, Italian, and Dutch delegations was ready for signature in June. Von der Leyen’s ideological U-turn on negotiation tactics stalled the signature until August. During the intervening three months, AstraZeneca was busily preparing to deliver tens of millions of doses to the door of 10 Downing Street. Vulnerable Europeans unnumbered are now six feet under because Von der Leyen and her fellow Euro-federalists were wedded to a grandiose vision of deracinated Belgians, Greeks, and Lithuanians walking hand in hand into a post-COVID age singing “We Are the World.” The whole case for the EU was that the pallid globalized benevolence of a senescent Bonapartist technocracy would be a greater boon to the human race than the liberal democratic nation-state. But the nimble regulatory freedom of a post-Brexit U.K. and the contrasting sclerosis of the emergent European superstate has brought about a state of affairs wherein thousands of vulnerable people are alive in Great Britain who would be dead if they lived on the Continent. The EU’s “founding fathers” — men like Altiero Spinelli and Jean Monnet, who sought to rescue the world from democracy — would have been appalled. The Commission has tried to shift the blame for Europe’s vaccination failures onto the drug companies themselves. Von der Leyen pointed her finger last week at the technical problems AstraZeneca has had with the vaccine yields in their European production facilities. “The companies must deliver,” she said. When asked about Von der Leyen’s complaints during an interview with the Italian newspaper La Republica, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was somewhat bemused. He noted that the U.K., the U.S., and Australia had all faced similar issues with yield. But “the U.K. contract was signed three months before the EU contract,” he said, “so with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we have experienced.” In other words, the European Union has no one to blame but itself. Von der Leyen’s decision to pause Europe’s COVID response for three whole months so as to turn it into a cosmetic staging post on the road to a United States of Europe is what is daily costing Europeans their lives. The EU’s disastrous response to COVID and its ill-advised but short-lived flirtation with a medical blockade should, perhaps, be taken as a providential warning to those of us who’ve recoiled in horror at the populist turn in American politics. The European Union is an experiment in anti-populism. Its institutions were conceived and constructed to insulate those who wield political power from the will of popular majorities to the greatest extent possible in the modern world. If populism were the source of our present discontents, we should expect the EU to look like a shining city on a hill. But it’s clear that these people haven’t the faintest, foggiest clue what on earth they’re doing. In the last analysis, there’s simply no important political question in today’s world to which the European Union is the answer.

  • Why China Stands to Gain from the Coup in Myanmar

    A military armoured vehicle is seen along a street in Myitkyina, Kachin State on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. On February 1, Myanmar’s military arrested leaders of the country’s civilian-led government and declared a one-year state of emergency. After a decade-long experiment with limited direct democracy, the junta is firmly in charge, and a small nation that once seemed to offer a roadmap for transition out of armed dictatorship is now once again under lockdown.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Lindsey Graham turns down Garland confirmation hearing on Feb. 8

    ‘A one-day hearing … before the impeachment trial of a former president is insufficient,’ he wrote to Sen. Dick Durbin. Sen. Lindsey Graham rejected scheduling a confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, who was chosen by President Joe Biden to lead the Justice Department. The date sought for the Garland confirmation hearing is Monday, Feb. 8, which is one day before the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins.

  • Over 300 million Indians may have COVID-19 - source citing government study

    About one in four of India's 1.35 billion people may have been infected with the coronavirus, said a source with direct knowledge of a government serological survey, suggesting the country's real caseload was many times higher than reported. India has confirmed 10.8 million COVID-19 infections, the most anywhere outside the United States. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which conducted the survey, said it would only share the findings at a news conference on Thursday.

  • ‘This is what President Biden wants us to do’: Schumer moving forward with Democrats-only Covid-relief bill

    'We'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years,' Schumer says of GOP proposal

  • Boeing’s F-15EX jet makes its first flight

    The Eagle has landed.

  • 5 children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

    A family member is in custody after Muskogee, Oklahoma, police said they found multiple people dead inside a home early Tuesday morning.

  • Question to students on punishing slaves was ‘grave error,’ Wisconsin school says

    Several teachers have been put on leave.