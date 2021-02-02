My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was asked repeatedly to stop citing conspiracy theories
On the right-leaning TV channel Newsmax My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was asked repeatedly to stop citing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Video Transcript
HEATHER CHILDERS: Twitter apparently now has permanently suspended the MyPillow company account, the company account, after its CEO, Mike Lindell, used the page, they say, to continue posting. This comes as Twitter permanently banned Lindell's personal account last week. Joining us now to discuss is the founder and CEO of MyPillow and the author of the book "What Are the Odds," Mike Lindell. Mike, thank you so much for joining us. And welcome.
MIKE LINDELL: Well, thanks for having me on.
HEATHER CHILDERS: So what happened? What happened with your Twitter account and the company page?
MIKE LINDELL: Well, first, mine was taken down because we have all the election fraud with these Dominion machines. We have 100% proof, and then when they took it down about three weeks ago--
BOB SELLERS: Mike-- Mike--
MIKE LINDELL: And then [INAUDIBLE] it back up, my personal-- I put it-- it [? was-- ?]
BOB SELLERS: Mike, thank you very much. Mike-- Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen. And let me read you something there-- while there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.
MIKE LINDELL: Right. So you--
BOB SELLERS: So we wanted to talk to you about canceling culture, if you will. We don't want to relitigate the--
HEATHER CHILDERS: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.
BOB SELLERS: --allegations that you're making, Mike, because we understand where you are. So let me ask you this.
MIKE LINDELL: [INAUDIBLE]
BOB SELLERS: Do you think that this should be temporary because it appears to be permanent? Could you make an argument that it is temporary?
MIKE LINDELL: What?
HEATHER CHILDERS: [LAUGHS]
BOB SELLERS: Could you make an argument that this could be a temporary banning rather than permanent?
MIKE LINDELL: No. I want it to be a permanent because you know what? They did just because I'm reviewing all the evidence on Friday of all the election fraud with these machines. So I'm sorry if you think it's not, but it's real.
BOB SELLERS: OK. Mike, can I ask our producers-- can we get out of here, please? I don't want to have to keep going over this--
HEATHER CHILDERS: Actually, Mike--
BOB SELLERS: We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those allegations--
HEATHER CHILDERS: Wait a minute. Wait a minute.
BOB SELLERS: --that you're--
HEATHER CHILDERS: Mike, hold on a second. Everybody hold on a second. Mike. Mike, hold on one second. Let's talk a little--