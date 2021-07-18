My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon say MSNBC is 'way better' than Fox News

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon said MSNBC has "better coverage" than Fox News.

"They get better coverage every day," Bannon said on his podcast "War Room: Pandemic."

Their remarks came after tensions rose between Trump and Fox News following the 2020 election.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Former President Donald Trump allies, Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon, said MSNBC has "better coverage" than Fox News, according to Newsweek.

"Watch MSNBC. Watch Chris Hayes or Rachel Maddow. They get better coverage... they get better coverage every day," Bannon, said on his podcast "War Room: Pandemic" on Real America's Voice earlier this week. Trump pardoned Bannon, who served as his former chief strategist and campaign CEO, in January.

MyPillow CEO Lindell responded: "Way better than Fox."

"They are blowing us up, and they hate you and the audience, but they're still doing real coverage," Bannon added.

Following the 2020 election, Trump's relationship with Fox News soured. He previously said the network is "unwatchable" after they announced President Joe Biden's victory and championed other conservative mediums like Newsmax.

Trump recently lashed out as a Fox News anchor after a controversial election "audit" in Arizona found only 182 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election. The review, backed by the state's GOP-led state Senate, was slammed as a means to validate claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

"Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election," Trump wrote in a post uploaded onto Telegram, according to Newsweek.

Lindell and Bannon have backed baseless theories of Trump winning the presidential election. Recently, without any evidence, Lindell claimed that Trump garnered more votes than Biden. And during an interview on Bannon's podcast in March, Lindell said Trump would be "back in office in August."

Read the original article on Insider