Pillow talk video shows Hunter Biden saying he lost laptop in Vegas and feared blackmail

Engaging in pillow talk, Hunter Biden shared a story about once losing a laptop during a summer romp in Las Vegas.

The president's adult son, nude and in bed with a naked woman, told his partner he feared the device was stolen and its videos of his sexual escapades could be used as blackmail, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The video was taken from a laptop believed to have belonged to Biden, who has never definitively denied being its owner. The Washington Examiner reached out to Biden's lawyer for comment on the new footage but did not receive a reply.

In the video, taken in January 2019, Biden said he "spent f***ing crazy amounts of money" during the 2018 Las Vegas excursion and spent "18 days going 'round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite [inaudible] four different hotels, and thousands of dollars." He spoke about one person he was with who "each night he'd be like, 'There's going to be so many people here, crazy f***ing party' and each night it's nobody."

One night, Biden said he passed out in a hot tub face down. When he came up for air, Biden said there was a man, Miguel, who was "frantically running round gathering things up, OK — and Miguel, and Pierce, this guy, his friend" and a woman he described as a "Russian 35-year-old, really nice, pure brunette." He said they checked to see if he was breathing and were preparing to leave.

"They wouldn't call an ambulance. And they didn't know whether I was dead or not, at first," said Biden, who noted he did not know how long he was passed out.

The transcript provided by Daily Mail does not mention drug use leading to the blackout, but the president's son has struggled with substance abuse. He was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2013 after testing positive for cocaine. In the newly released footage, the news outlet notes, Biden and the unidentified woman appear to be doing drugs off the bedside table as he told his story about his Las Vegas bender.

"Anyway, my computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on," Biden said. "And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was f***ing crazy s***. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this, kind of like, pretend search and s***."

Biden did not make clear who he thought might have stolen his laptop but described a man who could be the culprit.

"The last thing he sent me was $2,000 worth of stuff in an Uber, and he sent me a [inaudible] with the Uber, and I had to send the money to a cash app or something ... just waiting," Biden said.

"I think he's the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little like, group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind s***," he added.

Biden also noted this person "knows I make like, a gazillion dollars." When asked by the woman if someone might try to blackmail him, he replied: "Yeah, in some way, yeah."

The conversation was unearthed from a hard drive that, along with a laptop, was given to a computer shop in Delaware for repairs in April 2019. John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer store owner, says the hardware was never retrieved by the owner, believed to be Biden.

The FBI seized the laptop and hard drive through a grand jury subpoena in December 2019, but not before copies were made and eventually reported by the media. Its contents, which have been examined forensically, have spilled into the public's view over the course of several months before the 2020 election. It was revealed afterward that federal authorities are investigating whether the president's 51-year-old son violated tax laws.

On a media blitz this year for his memoir about his struggle with drug addiction, Beautiful People, Biden said he didn't know if the laptop was his and falsely claimed the U.S. intelligence community concluded the story surrounding the device was "Russian disinformation."

The laptop he describes losing in Las Vegas could be a third device he has lost.

Other than the one left at the Delaware computer shop, sources told NBC News in October that a different laptop was obtained by the Drug Enforcement Administration in February through a search warrant in the Massachusetts office of a psychiatrist accused of professional misconduct.

The report from NBC said Biden was not a target of the search or the investigation, and his lawyer got the laptop back. It remains unclear why the device was there. A lawyer for Biden did not return a request for comment on that story. The Washington Examiner also reached out to the DEA for comment.

Concerns about Biden gained broader attention late last year after it emerged he is being investigated by the Justice Department in connection with his taxes and possible overseas business with China.

Biden, who married his second wife in 2019 and has five children, said in April he was "cooperating completely" with the investigation and insisted he is "100% certain" he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

