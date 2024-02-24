Pills sold nationwide contain poison, FDA warns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dietary supplement products sold across the nation are being recalled as they have been found to contain a poisonous plant, posing a serious health risks to those who’ve purchased the pills.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports online that G.A. Mart dba H&Natural is voluntarily recalling two lots of its H&NATURAL TejoRoot, 10g pills alongside two lots of H&NATUAL Brazil Seed, .167g seeds sold to consumers nationwide. These have been found, via a random test conducted by the FDA, to contain yellow oleander.

This is a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. Ingesting this plant can lead to neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal in some cases. Symptoms in those who have come into contact with the plant include the following:

Nausea

Vomiting

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Cardiac changes

Dysrhythmia

KANSAS band member steps back from tour after ‘major heart attack’

One report of gastrointestinal illness has been received by G.A. Mart so far. The individual reported having painful symptoms which included internal bleeding in connection to H&NATURAL TejoRoot. No reports of illness have been received in connection to H&NATURAL Brazil seed yet.

The FDA says TejoRoot and Brazil Seed were sold through online sources such as Amazon and www.handnatural.com. This also includes Walmart’s online shopping site. The recalled lots are labeled with expiration dates of 3/24 and 5/24. Full product information on the recalled pills can be found below:

Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921)

Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

Those who have purchased the recalled pills are advised to through them away or seek a refund by contacting G.A. Mart dba H&Natural. If you have used the recalled products, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider for more information.

‘He had a big heart’: Sheriff says missing Washington County man found dead, family left grieving

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can call G.A. Mart at 928-389-4805 or send an email to ag@gamartgroup.com from Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through to 5 p.m. MST.

If you have experienced any sickness in connection to the recalled products, you can report this to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, mail or fax. To report by mail or fax, click here to download a form or call 1-800-332-1088. You can submit forms by fax through 1-800-FDA-0178.

For more Kansas news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.