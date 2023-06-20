Pilot arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to New York-bound flight

A Delta Airlines pilot was arrested in Scotland after allegedly showing up drunk to a New York City-bound flight and forcing the journey's cancellation, officials said Tuesday.

Flight 209 normally leaves Edinburgh Airport at 10:35 a.m. SCT on a 7 1/2-hour journey to John F. Kennedy International Airport but it never got off the ground Friday.

The pilot, only identified as a 61-year-old man, was arrested at about 10 a.m. local time, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of violating the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, which bars pilots and other transport operators from on-the-job impairment.

The flight was "canceled and customers were reaccommodated on other flights," said a Delta statement.

"We apologize to customers impacted by this cancellation," the carrier added.

A Delta representative on Tuesday declined to say if the pilot was still employed or flying for the carrier.

“Delta is assisting the authorities with their on-going" investigation, the spokesperson said.

A representative of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) on Tuesday declined to say if the suspect is a member or if the union was providing any legal representation.

Delta operates daily flights from Edinburgh Airport to New York, Boston and Atlanta.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com