Pilot arrested after threatening to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart

A pilot who threatened to crash a plane into buildings as he circled over the Tupelo, Mississippi, area for several hours on Saturday morning, September 3, eventually landed in a field north of the city and was taken into custody, officials said.The Tupelo Police Department said they had been in direct contact with the pilot and said he was threatening to crash the small plane into a Walmart store on West Main Street in Tupelo.Shortly after 10:30 am, state authorities said the plane had landed near Gravestown in Tippah County, north of Tupelo. The pilot was taken into custody and no one was injured, they said.This footage from Gravestown resident Roxanne Ward shows the plane on the ground and authorities at the scene in a field outside the town.Data from flight-tracking websites indicated that the plane was a Beech C90A King Air registered to a private owner. It departed from Tupelo Regional Airport at 5:33 am and landed in the Gravestown area, according to the data. Credit: Roxanne Ward via Storyful