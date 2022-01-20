Pilot becomes youngest female to circle globe solo
Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. At age 19, she is also the youngest to do so in a microlight aircraft.
Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. At age 19, she is also the youngest to do so in a microlight aircraft.
19-year-old Zara Rutherford becomes the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a microlight aircraft. She touches down at an airfield outside the Belgian town of Kortrijk to a crowd of journalists, well-wishers and family.
Many Americans are likely to return to the labor force this year as the pandemic eases but others have left for the long term.
It's been too long!
via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
“WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently … The post This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it appeared first on BGR.
Change is coming.View Entire Post ›
"In New York, you're always out and about, so the city is kind of your living room," Ron Ervin told Insider of the tiny apartment in Harlem.
Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.
When Kim Kardashian became famous, she ushered in an era of highly curated and airbrushed photos — and she even influenced makeup trends with a heavily contoured face. But what we should be celebrating is how gorgeous she looks without all of the editing. The SKIMS founder was spotted in longtime friend Allison Statter’s birthday […]
The family of the slain US Marine Rylee McCollum alleged in the lawsuit that Baldwin caused them "emotional distress" with his Instagram post.
The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with just eight teams left in the Divisional Round. First, on Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennesee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET) then at 8:15 p.m. it’s the San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. See below for the full 2022 NFL Divisional
Jenner played in the snow in a black bikini and Miu Miu faux fur boots.
Some respect between Bill and Sean:
When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implied African Americans are not Americans.
Will coronavirus be eradicated? 'No, it will not,' says Dr. Gregory Poland, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response at the Mayo Clinic.
The Sussexes wanted to move to Windsor Castle after getting married and were denied by the Queen.
Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.
Tom Brady will never let it go.
Fox NewsWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday by walking into the lion’s den. For the first time in her role as Biden’s top flack, she appeared on a Fox News weekday show.Those expecting a knock-down, drag-out fight between the spokesperson and Fox anchors, however, would have been left largely disappointed. In the end, the 13-minute interview was a mostly friendly affair that ended with light questioning and well-