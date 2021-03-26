Pilot caught on hot mic bashing San Francisco liberals, ‘weirdos’ and Hyundai cars

Josh Marcus
·2 min read
Virus Outbreak Airlines (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Virus Outbreak Airlines (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Liberals. Guns. Hyundais. These are among the topics of an angry rant about the San Francisco Bay Area from a Southwest Airlines pilot caught on a hot mic earlier this month.

On March 13, on a publicly accessible air traffic control radio feed, Twitter users noticed a pilot communicating with the tower at San Jose Airport began going off, bashing San Francisco, the travel siteOne Mile At A Timereported.

The audio recording only captured one side of the conversation, but the pilot can be heard going on about “g—n liberal f—s,” “f—g weirdos, probably driving around in f—g Hyundais,” and how “You don’t have balls unless you’re f—g rolling coal man, g—t.”

The pilot was later confirmed to be an employee of Southwest. The airline says it is"fully addressing the situation internally."

"Our corporate culture is built on a tenet of treating others with concern and dignity and the comments are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our Employees," they said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the pilot’s employer. "This situation was an isolated incident involving a single employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hardworking, respectful people of Southwest Airlines."

Read more:

Rolling coal, for those uninitiated, is a method of modifying diesel vehicles to up the amount of fuel that goes into the engine, sending out plumes of black and grey exhaust. The practice is not only polluting, but often used to troll liberals and environmentalists. Some coal rollers refer to their cars as “Prius Repellant,” after the popular Toyota hybrid.)

The hot mic is just the latest time in recent days the famously liberal Bay Area has come under fire. Even some Democrats in the state complained after the San Francisco school board decided in January to strip the names of figures like former president Abraham Lincoln.

But perhaps a good old fashioned workplace rant is a sign we’re returning to pre-Covid normal, from many months of extreme passenger bad behaviour on flights, where countless viral videos captured people having meltdowns and being ejected from planes for refusing to wear a mask.

