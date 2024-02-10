Pilot and co-pilot killed in Naples plane crash. A crew member and 2 passengers survived

The pilot and co-pilot were identified Saturday as the two who died in a explosive plane crash on I-75 in Collier Friday.

A crew member member and two passengers survived and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Florida; and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida, as the deceased.

Survivors are: crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida; and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, the sheriff's office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, at about 3:10 p.m. Friday.

All the occupants of the automobiles damaged in the crash survived, Florida Highway Patrol said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples plane crash victims, survivors identified in Florida