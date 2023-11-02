Pilot of Crashed Plane Rescued from Alligator-Infested Waters in Florida Everglades

A pilot who crash-landed into alligator-infested waters in the remote Florida Everglades was rescued from the wing of his plane, on Tuesday, October 31.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue jointly responded to reports of a downed Cessna Skyhawk 172M aircraft in a remote area of South West Broward County, Florida.

The first responders told media that when they arrived on the scene, they discovered the pilot sitting on the wing of the plane, adding that he had been stuck there since four in the morning, with “alligators, mosquitos and everything else out there.”

“Due to the remote location of the incident and difficult terrain, MDFR’s Air Rescue North arrived on the scene to conduct a hoist operation in order to rescue the patient from the downed aircraft,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, writing on Facebook.

Firefighter Christopher Kramer told Global News that the rescued pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The video in this entry shows the rescue aircraft arriving on the scene of the crash before a first responder hoists himself down to the partially submerged plane wing below, and then returns with the pilot. Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful