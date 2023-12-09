Pilot dead in plane crash in Eloy; investigation underway

A pilot was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in Eloy, according to the Eloy Police Department.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of a plane crash in the Toltec area, south of the Eloy Municipal Airport. The pilot of the plane was pronounced dead with no passengers on board, police said.

The pilot's name is being withheld for next of kin notification, police said.

Police said they are in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, investigating the cause of the collision.

Further updates regarding the incident will be provided as the investigation progresses, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pilot dead in plane crash near Eloy Municipal Airport