Pilot dead after plane crashes into Lake Norman neighborhood

A small plane crashed into a neighborhood along Lake Norman on Sunday afternoon, killing the pilot.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Randy Mysliviec of Mooresville was lined up to land his single-engine plane at Lake Norman Airport. He struck several trees before he could land and crashed into an abandoned house site.

The privately owned plane had the tail number N539MA. The flight history indicates the plane took off just past 11:50 a.m. and stopped flying twenty minutes later around 12:13 p.m.

The path shows a loop made over Lake Norman before crashing in the 100 block of Adrian Lane.

NCSHP said first responders attempted CPR on the way to the hospital, but the pilot passed away.

We’ve asked FAA and other investigating authorities what led to the crash and if the pilot was the only person in the plane.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

