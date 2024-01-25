Pilot dead after plane stolen from a North Texas flight school crashes in field: officials

One person is dead after an airplane that was apparently stolen from a North Texas flight school crashed in an open field near the border with Oklahoma on Wednesday night, officials said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the aircraft, a Cessna 172, was stolen from the ATP Flight School in Addison, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release. The plane crashed nine miles northeast of Telephone, Texas, in Fannin County.

The pilot died at the scene, the release said. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Timothy James Logan from Stokesdale, North Carolina. The aircraft wasn’t carrying any passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Today's top stories:

→ Rapist who attacked woman in West 7th area sentenced to 55 years

→ Report gives more details about wrong-way crash that killed 6

→ Baby clothing company faces backlash after firing new mom

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.