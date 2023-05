SYFY

If there's anyone in Hollywood with a reputation for breaking the traditional rules of cinema, it's Christopher Nolan. The filmmaker's well-known fascination with time, nonlinear narratives, and the very fabric of reality makes him one of the most interesting storytellers of our generation. There's a reason why Nolan movies are must-see blockbuster events in and of themselves. Not only does the writer-director tell thoroughly engaging and original stories, but he also dares to kickstart the imag