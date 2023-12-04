Pilot dies in plane crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a pilot died in a plane crash in Fauquier County on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Dec. 3 at 3:54 p.m., near the intersection of Midland Rd. and Ebenezer Church Rd.

Multi-vehicle crash causes a driver to run car off-road, into woods in Montgomery County

Authorities said a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it hit several trees, causing it to crash into a field and catch fire.

The pilot – the only occupant – died at the scene. No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.