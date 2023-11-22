Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Plano, Texas shopping center parking lot: Police

The pilot of a single-engine plane died after it crashed into the parking lot of a shopping center in Plano, Texas on Tuesday night.

Authorities say a pilot has died after his small plane crashed and burst into flames in the parking lot of a Texas shopping center on Tuesday night.

Plano Fire-Rescue in Plano, Texas said they responded to a call near Mama’s Daughters’ Diner. The plane crashed in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

According to the Plano Police Department the plane was a single-engine Mooney M20, and only the pilot was onboard, the Federal Aviation Administration told the Dallas Morning News.

“The plane did not actually land on or collide with anything,” Plano Fire-Rescue spokesman Daniel Daly said at a news conference, according to the Dallas Morning News. “However, the fire resulting from the crash did involve an unoccupied parked vehicle.”

'A lot of smoke'

Those shopping at outlets in the vicinity said they heard a loud crash and went out to see what happened.

"When I came out there was a lot of smoke and later I heard a noise again," Kiu Nguyen, who was at a nearby nail salon told CBS News. "It was so scary. Everybody came and saw a lot of smoke."

Kevin Holigan, another witness told CBS News that the flames were so high, he couldn't figure out what was on fire.

The crash was just less than half a mile from Air Park-Dallas Airport, but it's unclear if that's where the pilot intended to go.

Police said the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

