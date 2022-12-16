Pilot ejects from fighter jet in Texas in failed landing
A pilot safely ejected from a plane Thursday after a failed landing that was caught on video at a North Texas military base, officials said. (Dec. 15)
A pilot safely ejected from a plane Thursday after a failed landing that was caught on video at a North Texas military base, officials said. (Dec. 15)
A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.
The legal battle over the failed Carolina Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill is almost over.
The weeklong massive storm that has made its way across the U.S., bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, is heading to the finish line on the East Coast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking the storm.
An increasing number of women are buying guns. Mark Strassmann talks with some women about why they're purchasing guns and learning how to use them.
The dramatic crash landing of a military fighter jet was caught on camera in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday. The pilot safely ejected from the F-35B.
(Bloomberg) -- When Qatar was drawn out of the envelope as a future host of the World Cup back in 2010, it was doubtful the majority of football fans would have been able to find it on a map. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapA dozen years, $300 billion and a raft
Kari Lake seems prepared to ensure that Arizona's 2024 election is just as disastrous for Republicans as 2022.
Blake Corum is so good! Happy to watch him play for Michigan!
Lockheed Martin tells the Star-Telegram the F-35B crashed on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker seemed to be happy together in the days leading up to his death. The couple appeared to be dancing and smiling in many of their recent social media posts.