Pilot Energy Limited (ASX:PGY) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pilot Energy Limited (ASX:PGY).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Pilot Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Director Walker Li made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$477k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 16.25m shares worth AU$488k. In total, Pilot Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.03. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.015. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Pilot Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Pilot Energy insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought AU$488k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Pilot Energy

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pilot Energy insiders own about AU$754k worth of shares (which is 63% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pilot Energy Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Pilot Energy. That’s what I like to see! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .