Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash - report

·2 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country's worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday.

The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-crash-idUSKCN25509N while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2020.

"The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to standard operating procedures by the pilot flying," says the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.

The pilot "continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway", instead of doing a "go around", the agency says in the 257-page report, published after a year-long investigation.

A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.

In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over the controls and execute the order.

The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land before it overran the 2,700-metre (8,900-foot) runway. The airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep drops at one or both ends.

The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India's worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Aditi Shah; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran to allow IAEA to service nuclear monitoring cameras after talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is to allow the U.N. nuclear watchdog to service monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites after talks on Sunday with IAEA head Rafael Grossi, according to the head of Iran's atomic energy body and a joint statement. The talks with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi were aimed at easing a standoff between Tehran and the West just as it threatens to escalate and scupper negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. The IAEA said this week that there had been no progress on two key issues: explaining uranium traces found at old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to monitoring equipment so the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme as per the 2015 deal.

  • Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

    Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, averting a diplomatic showdown this week. The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

  • Norwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality

    Norwegians went to the polls on Sunday for the first of two days of voting in a parliamentary election dominated by the widening gap between rich and poor, climate change and how the oil-producing nation should adapt to the energy transition. Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party on course to replace the Conservative-led coalition of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, though Labour would need support from at least two more parties to secure a parliamentary majority. The man projected to become prime minister after the Sept. 12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, has pledged to address inequality https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08 by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and hiking rates for the rich.

  • IAEA will have no access to surveillance camera footage in Iran - state-run TV

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have no access to footage captured by surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites, Iran's state-run Press TV channel said on Twitter on Saturday. The channel added that an "informed source rejects reports suggesting that Iran may reconsider (its) decision on IAEA access restrictions." The report, yet to be confirmed by the Iranian government, comes as the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, prepared to fly to Tehran for talks that could ease a standoff between Iran and the West.

  • Venezuelan ex-spymaster to be held in Spanish jail pending transfer to U.S

    MADRID/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former Venezuelan military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who was arrested on Thursday in Madrid after hiding for almost two years, will be held in prison pending extradition to the United States, Spain's High Court said on Friday. U.S. investigators have charged Carvajal https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-narco-terrorism-charges-against-nicolas-maduro-current, a former general and ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, accusing him and others including President Nicolas Maduro of running a cocaine cartel. After the High Court approved Carvajal's extradition in late 2019, he went into hiding.

  • Air India Express: Deadly plane crash blamed on human error

    Failure to follow procedures contributed to last year's crash at Calicut airport, investigators say.

  • Fatal crash involving a stopped box truck shuts I-95 north near State Road 836

    A man was killed and another was injured when the driver of a Volkswagen slammed into a disabled box truck on Interstate 95 Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

  • Our 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave’s Novelty Is Wearing Thin

    Halfway through its 40,00-mile test, our at-times-troublesome Jeep pickup is testing our patience.

  • I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 of the best parts of the trip.

    I took a days-long Amtrak Zephyr ride from Chicago to California as a solo traveler. Here are highlights, from three-course dinners to stunning views.

  • 6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride identified

    She was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, which plunges down a 120-foot mine shaft, dropping at a speed of 96 feet per second.

  • Check Out This Historic Drag Race Car Collection

    Soon to be retired builder shows off a respectable classic hot rod collection.

  • Oregon man dies near Wilder after 3-vehicle crash involving dump truck, police say

    The crash occurred Friday morning.

  • 1969 Trans Am Is A Rare Numbers Matching 400 Ram Air Beauty Queen

    This one of 1 of 697 Trans Ams is a highly coveted gem!

  • 2022 Subaru WRX First Look & Ride | Rest easy, Subie faithful

    The freshly unveiled 2022 Subaru WRX indicates the development team has not lost sight of what makes this car special. The new, fifth-generation WRX is sure to garner likes much as it always has, but now with a bigger 2.4-liter turbo boxer-four engine, a substantially improved chassis, vastly improved infotainment and a new outrageous color they call Solar Orange Pearl. It would have been easy to hate the new shape if they had precisely followed the somewhat awkward contours of the 2022 Subaru Impreza sedan when they updated the new “Rex” to the Subaru Global Platform.

  • Tesla Model S Plaid takes top time at Nurburgring from Taycan

    Elon Musk said at the Tesla Model S Plaid's reveal that the company might take the car back to the Nürburgring Nordschleife to set a lap time. Well, now it has, and it's fast enough to dethrone its arch-rival, the Porsche Taycan, making Tesla the fastest electric sedan at the track. Musk also claims that the car was completely stock, and the video does indeed show the car being driven with the infamous yoke-style steering wheel.

  • This Sleek Zero-Emissions Foiling Powerboat Can Hit 38 Knots as it ‘Flies’ Over Water

    The svelte carbon-fiber speedster will set you back roughly $414,000.

  • 1969 Chevy L88 Corvette Is A 500-Horsepower Classic Sports Car

    The storied past of a unique L88 Sting Ray.

  • 'It's unnerving': Chevy Bolt owners want buybacks after 141,000 vehicles recalled for fire risk

    Unnerved and upset Bolt owners seek buybacks from GM after the automaker issued a recall on 2017-22 model year EVs and EUVs for fire risk.

  • What You Need To Know About Insuring an Electric Car

    Everyone knows that EVs don't take gas and that it's cheaper to charge a battery than it is to fill a tank. It's no secret that EVs cost less to maintain and that they don't break down as much because...

  • Refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 leaks in China

    China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology let slip a few photos of a refreshed Mazda CX-5 that's expected to make it to international markets, Korean outlet Autospy found them and ran with them. Overseas regions would see it sometime in 2022 model year, where it would hold down Mazda's midsize crossover fort until it's either supplanted by a new midsize crossover or sold alongside the new CUV.