Pilot experiencing technical issues crashes in Texas lake, rescued by paddleboarders
After a pilot crashed into a lake in Austin, Texas, paddleboarders on the water came to the rescue, pulling the pilot to safety.
After a pilot crashed into a lake in Austin, Texas, paddleboarders on the water came to the rescue, pulling the pilot to safety.
Audinate Group Limited ( ASX:AD8 ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But...
A Hillsborough County inmate is facing new charges after assaulting a detention deputy in jail – but it was other inmates who came to the law enforcement officer's rescue, according to the sheriff's office.
US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called on Russia Thursday to rapidly open Ukraine's ports to permit the export of millions of tonnes of stockpiled grain.
This could finally break a years-long impasse between the Air Force and Congress over the iconic attack plane.
Russian-flagged ships have been carrying grain harvested in Ukraine last season and transported it to Syria, U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar said on Thursday. Maxar's images showed two Russian-flagged bulk carrier ships docked in the Russian-controlled Crimean port of Sevastopol in May and being loaded with grain, the company said. Days later, Maxar satellites collected images of the same ships docked in Syria, with their hatches open and semi-trucks lined up ready to haul the grain away, Maxar said.
There’s no doubt about it: social media has revolutionized the food business. Scrolling through endless food porn on Instagram tipped off a craze that has now fully blown up with TikTok, which has turned everyone into a 15-second chef. That also might be the problem. Today, everyone is an expert in everything, without the credentials. […]
My lil' gay heart is melting, y'all. 🌈 💖View Entire Post ›
Draymond Green is getting the last laugh after being ridiculed by Celtics fans throughout the NBA Finals.
"If they told her it was okay to wear it, that's on them," he argued
STORY: "What this decision means is that basic journalism, journalism that people do everyday, sourcing information, publishing information is now illegal in the U.K." Gabriel Shipton said. Julian Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed U.S. wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically motivated assault on journalism and free speech.
Registered dietitians share nutritional benefits associated with watermelon and its seeds, rinds and juice. Here are the top health benefits of watermelon.
Brazilian authorities say a fisherman has confessed to killing a British freelance journalist and an Indigenous expert in the remote Amazon.
Thailand hastily issued a raft of new regulations for cannabis use this week after a long-planned decriminalisation raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone - including children. Soon after the country became the first in Asia to legalise growing and consumption of cannabis in food and drink on June 9, businesses began openly selling marijuana, with strains called "Amnesia" and "Night Nurse" on offer from a truck in Bangkok. The rapid rise in cannabis sales sparked concern from a Bangkok city official: Deputy Permanent Secretary Wantanee Wattana said at least one person had died and several were hospitalised this week after consuming or smoking marijuana.
The "Piece of Me" singer reportedly last deactivated her account in March.
A third of the Republicans polled in a new survey said they supported the actions of supporters of former President Trump who broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. While the poll by Global Strategy Group found majorities back the Jan. 6 panel and oppose the actions of those who forced the evacuation…
Pence refused to get into Secret Service limousine as he worried they would remove him from premises against his wishes
On Friday, President Biden is meeting virtually with world leaders on climate issues, and is expected to launch several climate initiatives in the process. The meeting, slated for Friday morning, will include 19 other countries, including China, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and South Korea, senior officials told reporters on Thursday night. They will also…
The Kansas City Star made an appearance in a congressional hearing on Thursday.
On Sunday, Seattle Pacific University’s Class of 2022 protested the school's decision to uphold anti-LGBT policies that affect employees and students.
An investigation is underway after a vessel that belongs to the Newburyport Fire Department sank in the Merrimack River.