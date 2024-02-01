Pilot identified in deadly Eufaula plane crash
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
“I hope that this starts to turn the corner and [people] recognize that we're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a tour.”
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
The NBA executive vice president offered insight on the threshold and the league's scoring boom Wednesday afternoon.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Real-life NBA trades and adjustments to starting lineups have turned some players into easy cuts in several lineups. Check out our fantasy drop suggestions.
A new private equity investment could infuse up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour, but does not solidify future with LIV Golf.
Over 70,000 five-star fans swear by these for preserving pristine floors or covering up well-loved ones.
Independent restaurant owners used to heavily rely on foot traffic as their way of marketing. Overnight, restaurants needed to set up online ordering, have a plan for pick-up and delivery and find new ways to get in front of customers no longer going out to eat. Inspired by his mother’s struggles to attract customers to her dog grooming business, Adam Guild teamed up with Dean Bloembergen to create Owner.com to help independent restaurant owners better manage their online presence.
The reigning World Series MVP went under the knife Tuesday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Justin Rowan from The Chase Down to talk about the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers and their place in the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.
New NASCAR-focused Netflix series gives a dose of speed in the midst of winter.
Aging in place? These smart assistants can provide help, communication, entertainment and more.
Tennessee was fined $8 million in July for violations that happened under former football coach Jeremy Pruitt.