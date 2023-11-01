Pilot indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot captain during flight

A federal grand jury in Utah has indicted an airline pilot for threatening to shoot his flight captain, the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Jonathan Dunn was indicted Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court over an alleged incident that occurred in August 2022; he is accused of threatening to shoot the captain after the captain wanted to divert the flight due to a passenger medical emergency.

“After a disagreement about a potential flight diversion due to a passenger medical event, Dunn told the Captain they would be shot multiple times if the Captain diverted the flight,” the Transportation Department’s inspector general’s office said in a statement.

The pilot was legally carrying a firearm with him at the time, the inspector general said.

The FBI and inspector general’s office conducted the investigation, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, the release said.

Dunn was charged with interference with a flight crew, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

