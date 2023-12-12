The pilot was killed in a plane crash in Mohave County on Sunday, Dec 10.

On Sunday, Mohave County deputies responded to an aircraft down call at approximately 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, an individual near the Topock and Golden Shores area reported seeing "heavy black smoke near the power lines about 5 miles outside of town."

Deputies arrived at the individual's residence and were led to the crash site. Shortly after, a second party reported being with the pilot, who was alive, but critically injured.

The pilot was taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities stated that the plane, identified as a Beech A36 airplane, had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport, near the Arizona-California border, but reported having engine trouble. No other passengers were reported to be onboard at the time of the incident.

This is the second aircraft fatality to have been reported in Arizona within the last week, as Pinal County officials also responded to a plane crash that occurred in Eloy on Friday, Dec 8.

The incident in Eloy happened around 1:30 p.m., in the Toltec area northeast of Frontier Street and Estrella Road. The Skystar Kitfox Series 5 aircraft had reportedly crashed within minutes after taking off from Eloy Municipal Airport.

The pilot, identified as Tucson resident Kenneth Szeluga, had flown in to Eloy earlier that day from Tucson and was returning home when the plane crashed, according to police. It is unclear what caused the incident. Authorities also state that Szeluga was the only person on board the experimental single-engine plane at the time of the crash.

Both incidents are currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pilot killed in plane crash in Mohave County