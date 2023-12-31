Pilot killed when single-engine plane crashes into unoccupied house, NC officials say

One man was killed when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport north of Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A home was struck by the plane, but investigators say the structure was unoccupied.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, near Adrian Lane, a dead-end street north of the Cornelius Creek area of Lake Norman, troopers said in a news release.

“A single-engine plane attempting to land at Lake Norman Airport struck several trees and crashed into an abandoned house site,” the highway patrol said.

“The pilot, Randy Mysliviec, of Mooresville, was transported by Iredell County EMS to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Mooresville, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

A cause for the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, officials said.

Lake Norman Airport is about 30 miles north of Charlotte.

This is a developing story.

