The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened before a pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on a road in Southwest Florida.

The pilot took off from a small airport in Fort Myers.

He tried to land on a road in a residential neighborhood in Cape Coral after his engine died.

Photos: Pilot makes emergency landing on Florida road

The hard landing caused a fuel spill.

Police said the pilot was not injured and there was no other damage on the ground.

Watch: Dashcam captures deadly plane crash on I-75 in Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.