Pilot Mountain man found guilty of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.