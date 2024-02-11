A pilot and a passenger aboard a small aircraft were hospitalized following a crash at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, authorities said.

The crash occurred in a field in the northeastern part of the airfield, the Orange County Fire Authority Public Information Officer said on X, formerly Twitter.

Pilot, passenger injured in plane crash at John Wayne Airport

“One of the patients required extrication from the aircraft,” the PIO said. “Both patients were transported to area hospitals.”

Their conditions were not disclosed.

Commercial operations at John Wayne Airport were not interrupted due to the crash, officials said.

