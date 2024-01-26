Pilot program will pay hundreds per month to pregnant women, former foster youths

A $10 million pilot program in the Inland Empire will give guaranteed income to hundreds of at-risk individuals, no strings attached.

The program is being administered through Inland SoCal United Way and is funded by a grant from the California Department of Social Services and other donors.

Over the span of 18 months, 500 pregnant women will receive $600 per month and 120 former foster youth will receiver $750 per month. The payments will be made in cash and are completely unconditional, program organizers said.

An equal number of people were randomly selected to operate as the control group of the experiment. They will not receive payments, but will receive an undisclosed incentive to help compare results. All participants will receive additional resources and financial stability support.

Teen launches app to connect aging foster youth with vetted adult mentors

Kimberly Starrs, CEO of Inland SoCal United Way, said the pilot program represents a “bold step towards a more equitable future” for residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“The launch of our Guaranteed Income Pilot embodies our commitment to eradicating the barriers that hinder the pursuit of dreams,” Starrs said in a news release. “With the support of our board, funders, and partners, we are sowing seeds of change that will grow into a harvest of empowerment for generations to come.”

Guaranteed income programs have been deployed across California, most notably in the city of Stockton. Early results from that study were overwhelmingly positive with program participants outperforming control group members in many ways, including overall health, employment prospects and financial stability.

Ventura County, Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach have all either begun their own programs, or are in the middle of laying the groundwork to do so.

Most Americans can’t afford a $1,000 emergency: survey

Inland SoCal United Way serves more than 1 million people in the Inland Empire and east Los Angeles County. Its mission is to provide services to improve health, housing, education and financial stability for community members it serves.

This is the largest state-funded guaranteed income program to date, officials said.

California Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson said the state is looking forward to monitoring how these “economic interventions during key life transitions” impact the lives of those chosen to participate.

For individuals on the precipice of parenthood, evidence suggests the pilot program could be transformative, according to Zachary Ginder, Commission Chair of First 5 Riverside County.

“A child’s health and future success begins in the prenatal stage, and it is crucial that we support parents from the very start,” Ginder said. “Supplemental income for new parents supports a strong foundation for a healthy infancy, childhood, and adulthood.”

For additional information about the Inland SoCal United Way and its guaranteed income pilot program, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.