Pilot ‘recklessly’ flew at boats in reservoir before crashing, Colorado sheriff says

Larimer County Sheriff's Department
2
Don Sweeney
·1 min read

A pilot accused of buzzing boaters on a Colorado reservoir before crashing now faces charges in the 2022 incident, sheriff’s officials reported.

The 35-year-old man is accused of menacing and reckless endangerment, a Jan. 30 news release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s department said.

Boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir reported being repeatedly buzzed by a private plane flying “recklessly,” which then crashed, about 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022 near Horsetooth Mountain, the sheriff’s office said.

The pilot and a passenger were rescued with minor injuries, the release said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Authority found the plane crash did not involve mechanical problems, and statements by the pilot did not match the evidence, the release said.

But the FBI said no federal laws had been violated, sheriff’s officials said.

After an investigation that included photos and videos of the plane flying dangerously low past boaters, local officials filed charges of menacing and reckless endangerment against the pilot.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, but sheriff’s officials say they were told he had left the United States shortly after the incident and has not returned.

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” Sheriff John Feyen said in the release.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 970-498-5167.

Horsetooth Reservoir is near Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver.

Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say

Recommended Stories

  • From police traffic stops to qualified immunity for officers, 5 ways to reform policing

    Our View: After Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd, USA TODAY's Editorial Board published this series of policing editorials.

  • Family finds piece of missing man’s clothes in woods before body found, Oregon cops say

    31-year-old Kyle Kirchem had been missing for over two months.

  • New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case

    A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors said.

  • Raleigh police told to defuse situations before resorting to force. Is new policy enough?

    The Raleigh Police Department’s policy requires officers to try to defuse a situation before turning to deadly force.

  • 16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say

    It was “a heinous act of violence,” the sheriff says.

  • Here's What To Know About The Latest Sexual Abuse Allegation Against Marilyn Manson

    Less than a week ago, Manson settled a separate lawsuit brought upon by Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco that accused him of rape.View Entire Post ›

  • Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign

    Police in Kentucky are investigating how a giant Denny’s sign fell and crushed Lillian and Lloyd Curtis’s car

  • Iranian military plant targeted in drone strike

    A drone strike was carried out on an Iranian military plant late Saturday night. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times quoted anonymous intelligence officials saying Israel appears to be responsible for the attack. The Pentagon is denying playing any part in the strike. CBS News anchors Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano spoke with Eric Lob, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University, about the significance of the attack.

  • ‘Thought we’d made it’: new Biden rule leaves asylum seekers in limbo

    Those migrating from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela dumped back in Mexico after being expelled at US border

  • U.S. food safety regulator announces shakeup after infant formula crisis

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it will restructure its food program that was slammed last year for responding too slowly to an outbreak of illness among infants who consumed formula from an Abbott Laboratories production plant. In response to recommendations made by an outside group following the crisis, the FDA will establish a Human Foods Program led by a deputy commissioner, uniting its Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, food policy office, and certain functions of its regulatory affairs office, agency head Robert M. Califf announced. The changes were aligned with several recommendations made last year by the Reagan-Udall Foundation, an organization in part funded by FDA, that assessed how the agency could shore up its food operations.

  • Investors choosing ETFs ‘as a preferred way to invest,’ strategist says

    BNY Mellon Global Head of ETFs and Asset Servicing Ben Slavin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss ETF trends, growth in 2023, investor sentiment, and the outlook for ETFs.

  • Authorities ID 3 killed in shooting at home in Los Angeles

    Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood were identified Sunday while police searched for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.

  • Close to 80 percent of voters in Santos’s district think he should step down: poll

    Nearly 80 percent of voters who live in embattled Rep. George Santos’s New York district want him to resign from Congress, according to a new survey that comes the same day the first-term Republican told colleagues he’d be stepping down from his committee assignments. A Newsday/Siena College poll released on Tuesday, which questioned voters from…

  • Waste hauler caught on video dumping sludge in South Dade. Second arrest in 7 months

    The sludge is being tested for toxicity.

  • Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called

    A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.

  • Indonesia finds local trader forged ingredient label in probe of cough syrup deaths

    Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene glycol (DEG), found in some syrup-based paracetamol medications are linked to acute kidney injury, which many of the children suffered. The two ingredients are used in antifreeze, brake fluids and other industrial applications, but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, which is a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

  • Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report

    Margot Robbie's production label LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the comedy project that will see Aniston and Roberts swap bodies

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are most new EVs still Teslas? Blame oil-bound carmakers

    Every major electric vehicle builder besides Tesla sells competing gas-powered cars. Until that changes, Teslas will dominate EV sales.

  • US to deploy troops on strategic island in the northern Philippines

    US troops are set to be deployed to an island in the northern Philippines that could be vital in the event of a conflict with Beijing over Taiwan or the disputed South China Sea.

  • Did A Social Media Addiction Lead To 11-Year-Old’s Suicide?

    Tammy says that her 11-year-old daughter, Selena, was addicted to social media and died by suicide after being bullied online. “When Selena would get negative comments, it almost made it more of an addiction because then she really needed to read people’s responses to those comments as opposed to deleting the comments,” Tammy says. Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims’ Law Center (SMVLC) claims, “The products are working exactly as they are designed to work. They are designed to addict children.” Bergman says that the mission of the SMVLC is to hold social media companies legally accountable for the harm he claims they inflict on vulnerable users. He says, “They don’t show you what you want to see – they show you what you can’t look away from.” This episode of Dr. Phil, “Growing up Digital: Are Your Kids Addicted?” airs Monday. And later, Dr. Phil talks with the father of a young man who claims that his son’s preoccupation with a video game led the teenager to turn a gun on him and his wife when they tried to take the game away. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Mom Says She Didn’t Know What Social Media Addiction Was Until It Was Too Late For Her Child TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Life in crisis?