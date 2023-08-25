Pilot remains missing after ejecting from fighter jet before it crashed

Navy service members maintain an F-18 fighter jet on deck during an exercise on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft Carrier in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, on November 13, 2022. An F-18 went down near San Diego late Thursday and the pilot remains missing. File Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Military emergency crews Friday afternoon continued to search for a pilot who ejected from an F-18 fighter jet near San Diego during a training flight, officials said.

The fight occurred at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar just before midnight late Thursday where the pilot managed to eject from the jet before it crashed. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday.

The air station said the crash occurred in a remote part of the base east of Interstate 15. Authorities said they are not sure if the pilot was injured during the ejection and landing. The jet was not attached to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar.

Air station officials said they have taken over the search after San Diego police initially responded to the crash. Officials said they believed they found the wreckage from the aircraft but the pilot has not been found. There appeared to be no other damage to property on the ground, officials said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the pilot or additional information about the training mission as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.