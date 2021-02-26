Pilot reports UFO, says missile-like object flew over plane during flight to Phoenix

Peiyu Lin, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

A pilot on a Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight radioed that an unidentified object flew over the plane in New Mexico on Sunday.

At approximately 1:19 p.m. CST, the pilot of American Airlines Flight 2292 from Cincinnati reported, "Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us," according to a radio transmission recorded by a blogger, Steve Douglass, and uploaded on Douglass' blog, Deep Black Horizon.

At that time, the aircraft was over the northeast corner of New Mexico, according to Douglass.

"I hate to say this – looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us," the pilot said in the radio transmission.

Douglass said he was trying to find if he had recorded a mayday call from another aircraft whose engines caught fire after taking off from Denver when he heard the pilot.

"It was a pure coincidence," Douglass told The Arizona Republic. "I was just as surprised as everybody else was."

American Airlines has confirmed that the radio transmission is from American Airlines Flight 2292.

"Following a debrief with our flight crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21," according to a statement from American Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers didn't see any object in the area on their radarscopes, according to a statement from FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor.

Could it have been a missile? Scott Stearns, director of public affairs at White Sands Missile Range, located in southern New Mexico, said the range conducted no tests on Sunday and that "we never test in that area."

White Sands Missile Range is the U.S. Department of Defense's "largest, fully-instrumented, open air range," according to the range's website.

Stearns said he has also communicated with the Holloman Air Force Base, which is also located in the southern area of New Mexico, and "they have nothing at all up there."

A Holloman Air Force Base spokesperson told The Republic they would look into the issue but did not respond in time for publication.

Originally established in 1942, the Holloman Air Force Base is home to the world's longest and fastest test track, according to the base's website.

The FBI in New Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2018, pilots over southern Arizona saw an unidentified object in the skies north of Tucson, according to an FAA recording obtained by The Republic.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at Pei-Yu.Lin@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix UFO: American Airlines pilot reports missile-like object

