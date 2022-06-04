Pilot in small plane makes emergency landing on U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township

A 75-year-old pilot was "very calm and collected" after engine trouble forced him to make an emergency landing on U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township Saturday, police said

The pilot, a former U.S. Marine from Plymouth, safely landed the 1946 single-engine aircraft in the median of the freeway between Silver Lake and Lee roads, Green Oak Township police said in a news release.

The incident caused traffic backups on the freeway, but no injuries were reported.

A single-engine plane sits in the grass along U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township after the pilot made an emergency landing.

The plane was towed from the freeway, and traffic was moving normally by early afternoon, police said.

The flight originated at an airport in Plymouth, police said. The freeway incident was the second time the pilot had experienced engine failure in the plane, they said. The first time, he was able to land at a nearby airport.

It was unclear when the first incident of engine failure occurred.

Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Hamburg Township Police Department and Green Oak Township Fire Department assisted township police.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Pilot makes emergency landing on U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township