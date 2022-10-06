Pilot sues Southwest Airlines after co-worker exposes himself

Reuters

PRAGUE (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend of Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, having declared earlier this year while campaigning to become leader that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe. Truss was speaking in Prague at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a format that is Macron's brainchild and brings together the 27 European Union members with 17 other European countries. "He is a friend," Truss told reporters when asked whether she had made up her mind about Macron.