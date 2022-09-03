Pilot who threatened to crash his plane into local Walmart lands with no injuries
A pilot who threatened to crash a small airplane into Mississippi Walmart landed and was taken into custody.
A pilot who threatened to crash a small airplane into Mississippi Walmart landed and was taken into custody.
As reservoirs dry up, crippling hydropower production, environmentalists worry this will further deepen China's reliance on fossil fuels.
(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Greece not to “go too far” amid heightened tension over territorial disputes between the two NATO allies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyApple’s Car Is Beloved Before It Even ExistsElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary Ruling“Greece’s occupation o
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upped his rhetoric against Greece on Saturday, threatening to “come down suddenly one night.” Erdogan has previously used that phrase to hint at looming military operations into Syria and Iraq against Kurdish militants that Turkey deems existential threats. Speaking at an aerial technology festival in Samsun where Turkey showcased the prototype of an unmanned fighter jet, Erdogan lashed out at neighboring Greece amid political and military tensions.
OpEd: I believe true professionals should make the connection between weather and climate change.
Cold weather favors the coronavirus. But as summer gives way to fall, infectious-disease experts are guardedly optimistic that the spread of covid-19 this autumn and winter won't be as brutal as in the previous two years of the pandemic. Coronavirus scenarios from multiple research teams, shared in recent weeks with federal officials, foresee stable or declining hospitalizations in early fall. The scenarios show the possibility of a late-fall surge. A new variant remains the biggest wild card. B
Kanye West is making his feelings known about his kids once again in a series of posts shared — then deleted — on Instagram. West, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, complained about where his kids go to school (among many other things) on Thursday night. […]
Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands in New York City after celebrating the Euphoria star’s birthday.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state's open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.
Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers. Israel has long seen its foe Iran's deepening entrenchment in Syria as a national security threat and is widening the scope of its strikes to hit at this new transport method, the diplomatic and intelligence sources said.
"She felt nervous but loved singing in front of the judges," Rosalyn's mother, Emily, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her daughter's wish being granted
Emily Maitlis, whose notorious interview with Prince Andrew forced the disgraced royal to announce his departure from public life, has revealed she believes the prince “had behaved rather well.” The former BBC presenter, who interviewed the prince for its flagship Newsnight programme, told The Times that the duke’s behaviour compared favourably with most politicians. She […]
A federal prison chaplain has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a female inmate and lying to investigating agents. James Theodore Highhouse, 50, will spend the next seven years incarcerated in federal prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting an incarcerated woman between 2018 and 2019, according to a release from the Department of Justice. As part of his sentence, Highhouse will also be subject to five years of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender, according to
Police are searching for two men after they allegedly abducted a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target while the woman was putting groceries into her car. The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a Target store in Memphis Tennessee, when authorities from the Memphis Police Department were told that a woman and her 1-year-old child had just left Target after purchasing groceries when they were approached by two men who were armed with a handgun, police say. “The males forced the victim and the child into the suspect's vehicle,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement released on social media detailing the abduction.
Sunken treasure or trash?
Here's the Daily Briefing with the best stories from the Commercial Appeal team.
Sputnik/Pool via ReutersOut of all the Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine, none has bothered pro-Kremlin mouthpieces more than the dwindling opportunities for foreign travel. They loudly proclaim not to care, but even carefully scripted exchanges on state television and in print betray the Achilles’ heel of Vladimir Putin’s regime. Putin’s propagandists claim to hate the decadent West, but prefer to live, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.In an inter
A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyEBAM, Cameroon—It was the “most barbaric” act of violence Nas Ali said he has witnessed since the Central African Republic (CAR) welcomed Russian mercenaries from the infamous Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” about four years ago.While having a conversation with a female friend under a mango tree about 50 meters away from his home, and having a good view of his compound from where they both stood in th
A 78-year-old woman was pulled out of an Access-a-Ride cab and left on the street in Brooklyn by a driver who she said tried to steal her phone, before hitting a witness who tried to help her in an incident caught on camera, police said.
The battery-powered watercraft features two pontoons that swing out or retract.