Pilot Threatens to Crash Plane into Mississippi Walmart

The pilot of a small plane erratically circled Tupelo, Mississippi, for hours on Saturday morning, threatening to crash into a Walmart store—before veering out of the area, as authorities feared he might.

The bizarre incident began unfolding around 5 a.m. and details are scant, but police did say the pilot had called 911 and was in contact with them.

Authorities evacuated buildings on West Main Street in Tupelo as the twin-engine turboprop made loop after loop in the sky above, but cops warned that the situation could go bad fast.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the police department said in a statement.

Around 9 a.m., the plane left Tupelo airspace and traveled northwest, where it was again seen making circles over various towns.

Data from FlightAware indicated the aircraft in question is a Beechcraft King Air 90 turboprop owned by a local urologist—although there were reports it was stolen from the Tupelo airport. The Tupelo Daily Journal reported that the pilot was believed to work at the airport, though the suspect’s grievance is unclear.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP — City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022

