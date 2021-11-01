Pilot under fire for using Biden insult

Reuters

Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from Monday, Australia's tourism minister said on Sunday, as the country readies itself for a partial reopening of its international borders for the first time since March 2020. Vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents living in New South Wales, Victoria and the capital Canberra will be free to fly internationally from Monday without the need of an exemption or to quarantine upon return. For now, however, only tourists from neighbouring New Zealand will be allowed into Australia, provided they are vaccinated.