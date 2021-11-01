Pilot under fire for using Biden insult

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Southwest Airlines said it's conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden as he greeted passengers over the plane's public address system.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories