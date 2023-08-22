Pilot uninjured after landing in Los Olivos field

TechCrunch

Backed by Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, Caden pulls in analytics data on what movies users watch, where they travel, what they buy and more, and lets those users opt in to monetize their data in various ways. John Roa, who sold his previous startup, Äkta, to Salesforce in 2015, says he was inspired to launch Caden after observing the paradigm shift occurring in online privacy and personal data access. "For 25 years, users have 'exchanged' their personal data for 'free access' to services, apps and websites, resulting in companies accumulating vast amounts of data without prioritizing user privacy," he told TechCrunch in an email interview.