Pilot uninjured after landing in Los Olivos field
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
The couple inked a deal to buy a $15 million mansion in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2020 — and it has spawned a three-year legal battle. It's finally going to be hashed out in a Los Angeles court.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
Ramaswamy has emerged as an intriguing choice for conservatives, as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments and Ron DeSantis's campaign struggles to find its footing.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Edition gets even more rarified. Only seven will leave the workshop, each priced at $371,175.
The country's last attempt to reach the moon was in 1976.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday.
Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Lamborghini revealed a new EV concept vehicle at Monterey Car Week. The all-electric Lamborghini Lanzador boasts all kinds of high-tech bells and whistles, with a design actually inspired by spaceships. This grand tourer (GT) vehicle features plenty of infotainment features, with a large Y-shaped center console bridge and a slim dashboard for making adjustments. The driver also has instant access to climate controls and various digital functions via an integrated “pilot’s unit.”
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
The Pac-12 should be very entertaining in what could be its last year of existence.
Introduced in Indonesia, the Toyota Rangga concept previews a basic, sub-Hilux truck that can be configured in numerous ways.
And with the speed at which college athletics move, academic staffers have to keep up with the coaches and their recruitment of transfers.
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
Backed by Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, Caden pulls in analytics data on what movies users watch, where they travel, what they buy and more, and lets those users opt in to monetize their data in various ways. John Roa, who sold his previous startup, Äkta, to Salesforce in 2015, says he was inspired to launch Caden after observing the paradigm shift occurring in online privacy and personal data access. "For 25 years, users have 'exchanged' their personal data for 'free access' to services, apps and websites, resulting in companies accumulating vast amounts of data without prioritizing user privacy," he told TechCrunch in an email interview.
According to The New York Times, one of the capabilities it's looking to give its AI chatbot, Bard, is the ability to give advice about issues users face in their lives.
Two decades later, radio jock Mancow reignites a long-simmering feud with Howard Stern.
Concert etiquette is a conversation piece on TikTok after this incident at a Drake show. The post Drake snaps at man snatching his towel from woman after L.A. concert appeared first on In The Know.
Given the hype around generative AI, it's easy to forget that IBM Watson competed on "Jeopardy" in 2011 — and won a $1 million first-place prize. For years, enterprise software companies have baked this tech into their offerings, such as Salesforce's Einstein and Microsoft Cortana. IVIX has landed multiple government contracts for its tech that helps agencies spot financial crimes.