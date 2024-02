A Delta Airlines pilot filed a lawsuit after his foot got stuck in a moving walkway. The incident occurred at Denver International Airport. The pilot says a gap in the moving walkway "swallowed" his foot. His shoe came off, leaving his sock stuck in the machinery. Moving walkways travel at about a mile-and-a-half an hour. In the Denver case, the pilot is suing the company that he says maintains the walkway. Inside Edition's Les Trent has more.

