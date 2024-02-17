Pilots identified after deadly crash near Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two pilots who were killed in an airplane crash in Grand County, Utah near the Colorado border on Feb. 7 have been identified.

The two deceased pilots have now been identified as Paul Michael Berliner and Darrin Du Ray Towe, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane — a Hawker 900XP — was on its way to Tacoma, Washington from Colorado’s Grand Junction Regional Airport, according to the GCSO.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the scene of a downed aircraft on Feb. 7, 2024. The plane was reportedly on its way to Washington from Colorado when it crashed. (Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

The tail number for the plane was confirmed as N900VA. GCSO investigated the scene, including determining names of the pilot and second in command — Berliner and Towe.

The National Transportation Safety Board has since taken over the entirety of the investigation into this event.

No further information is available at this time.

