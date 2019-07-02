Dario Leone

How did he survive?

A Pilot's Incredible Tale of the Iran-Iraq War

Our aeroplanes were only armed with AIM-7s and AIM-9s, so we came in really close. I fired one AIM-9 at very close range, and when my missile hit the MiG, it blew up into a massive fireball almost immediately – I could not avoid the explosion.

Retired by the U.S. Navy on Sep. 22, 2006 the iconic F-14 Tomcat remains the backbone of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) interceptor fleet.

However, as told by Tom Cooper and Farzad Bishop in their book Iranian F-14 Tomcat units in combat, the F-14’s service in Iran is characterised by an implausible series of controversies and ‘educated guesstimates’ that are completely wrong.

In fact at the time of the Iraqi invasion in 1980, the Tomcat force effectively bore the brunt of active air defence operations against thousands of Iraqi air strikes. Indeed, F-14 crews fought more aerial engagements than the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy combined during the Vietnam War, scoring a similar number of aerial victories.

