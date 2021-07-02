Pilots rescued after cargo plane with engine trouble crashes in ocean off Hawaii
A cargo plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday, and both people on board have been rescued.
A Boeing 737-200 cargo plane made an emergency landing in the water early Friday morning after having trouble with both of its engines.
Myles Udland reports the emergency landing of a Boeing 737 cargo plane off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, and how the stock is reacting to this recent news.
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have been rescued. (July 2)
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii after pilots reported engine trouble.
