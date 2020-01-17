Pilots sat back and watched a plane take off entirely on its own as Airbus gets one step closer to fully self-flying aircraft

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

An Airbus test aircraft successfully took off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southern France autonomously without any pilot input.

The test was part of Airbus' Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off, and Landing program that explores increasing autonomous technology in aircraft.

The success of the test may be the next step in creating fully self-flying aircraft, though Airbus has said pilots will always be "at the heart of the operations."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Airbus released photos on Wednesday of a flight test it conducted last month that may be the next step in making fully self-flying planes a reality.

The flight tests successfully sought to have one of its newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000 XWB, take off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France completely on its own, aided by imagery from the aircraft's camera.

Test pilots for the European manufacturer said that all they had to do was line the aircraft up and engage the autopilot, with the aircraft doing the rest, including making the necessary corrections to stay on the centerline and bringing the plane's nose up when required.

Here's how the automatic takeoff was performed and what it means for the future of aviation.

"It started to move and accelerate automatically maintaining the runway centre line, at the exact rotation speed as entered in the system," said Airbus test pilot Yann Beaufils. "The nose of the aircraft began to lift up automatically to take the expected take-off pitch value and a few seconds later we were airborne."

Airbus A350 Demonstrates First Fully Automatic Vision Based Take Off More

Airbus

Photos released by Airbus show Beaufils' hand hovering over the side stick as the airplane's nose pointed towards the sky. He was not flying the aircraft, but merely an observer, though ready to take over if need be.

The plane's cameras ensured the plane was heading in the right direction.

The A350 typically has three exterior cameras installed both for viewing by the pilots and passengers.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350 1000 Farnborough More

Business Insider/David Ibekwe

The cameras are usually located on the tail, belly, and near the forward landing gear of the aircraft, though some airlines opted against the feature.

Similar to self-driving cars, the cameras were fitted with technology to recognize the runway so that it could keep a straight path when departing.

Airbus A350 XWB Cockpit More

Alex Davies / Business Insider

Wind and other runway hazards such as foreign object debris, or FOD, can potentially knock the aircraft off of the runway's centerline, which requires correction. Pilots must use the aircraft's brakes or the rudder to keep the aircraft on the centerline or risk the aircraft going off the runway's edge.

The test pilots reported that the aircraft automatically made those corrections without the need for pilot input, greatly reducing the workload during takeoff.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo More